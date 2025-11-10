109,234 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 2.2%

KO stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $303.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

