Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $5.71 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.9% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,663 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8%

LRCX stock opened at $159.35 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $166.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.