Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Price

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YELP. Zacks Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE YELP traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 190,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,640. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm had revenue of $376.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $39,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 201,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,874. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,980.64. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $1,254,036 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Yelp by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,451 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Yelp by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 725,214 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 579,894 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 753,173 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 548,586 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,212 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 377,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $13,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

