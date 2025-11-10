Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Price

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $114.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANIP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ANIP traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 83,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 0.54. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma sold 21,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,920,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,555.75. The trade was a 47.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 180,863 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,878.41. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 413,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,378 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,144,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

