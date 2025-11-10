Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Stock Holdings Raised by Timonier Family Office LTD.

Timonier Family Office LTD. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

