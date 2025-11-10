KGI Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KGI Securities from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. KGI Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.94.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

