Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

WMT opened at $102.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

