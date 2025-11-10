Future Fund LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4%

CVX stock opened at $155.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

