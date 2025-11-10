Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $22.37 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,111 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

