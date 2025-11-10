Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $11,685,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,927,000 after purchasing an additional 43,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.