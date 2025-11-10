Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.090-1.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$12.5 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 10,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.09%. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.090 EPS.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.