Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%.
Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance
Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,851. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $267.83 million, a P/E ratio of 201.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 850.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,337 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPAA
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Motorcar Parts of America
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Airbnb Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings Miss?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.