ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 29,750 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $302,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $560.00 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.11. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

