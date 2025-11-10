Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,088.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,157 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,230 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 44,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

