FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 232788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $589.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

