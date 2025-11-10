RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.8% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 45.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

RTX Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $181.31. The company has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

