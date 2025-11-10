Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Septerna had a negative net margin of 12,053.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

Septerna stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. 14,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,176. The company has a market capitalization of $888.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Septerna has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Septerna by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 104,394 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Septerna by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna in the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Septerna by 758.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 87,654 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Septerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

