Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Enviri updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.740–0.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.260–0.130 EPS.

Enviri Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NVRI opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.92. Enviri has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Enviri alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Enviri during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,706,000. Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new position in Enviri in the second quarter worth about $4,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enviri by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 111,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enviri by 121.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enviri in the second quarter worth $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enviri

Enviri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.