Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 16.5%

LINC opened at $20.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,081.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

