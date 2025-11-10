Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,043,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 25.5% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $144,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.