Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,043,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 25.5% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $144,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAC opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
