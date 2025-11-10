Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Mosaic Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 94.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,370 shares of company stock valued at $50,143,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $346.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $360.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

