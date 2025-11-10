SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.2450, with a volume of 919739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.63.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.33) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
