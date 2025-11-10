SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.2450, with a volume of 919739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 10.5%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 126,246 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 135.9% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,082,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,801 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 213.4% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,490,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,017 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 612.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,448,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,424,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,591 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.33) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

