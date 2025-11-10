McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:MCD opened at $299.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.94. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.