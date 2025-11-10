Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $194.96 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock valued at $610,228,687. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

