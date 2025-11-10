Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 345 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.47. The company has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.