Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,596.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,251 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $30,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,388.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,612 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $97.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

