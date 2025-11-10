Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Outdoor Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of NASDAQ POWW opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.20. Outdoor has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWW shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outdoor by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,416 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Outdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outdoor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 645,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 44,545 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outdoor Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

