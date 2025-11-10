D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 188756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEPS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $748.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.30.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative return on equity of 113.69% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts expect that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,569,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 69,516 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the first quarter worth $530,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP lifted its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 6,022,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 12,413,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

