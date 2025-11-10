Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 326970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Ambiq Micro in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambiq Micro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Ambiq Micro Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Ambiq Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.440–0.340 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ambiq Micro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth $643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

