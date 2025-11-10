Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.50 and last traded at $91.1450, with a volume of 471552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research set a $120.00 price target on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 24.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

