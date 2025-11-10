Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.48 and last traded at $171.5550, with a volume of 85144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.76.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Holdings Management currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -365.27.

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 646.55%.

About Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

