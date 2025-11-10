Insider Buying: Judo Capital (ASX:JDO) Insider Purchases A$44,800.00 in Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hodgson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$112.00 per share, with a total value of A$44,800.00.
Judo Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.
Judo Capital Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Judo Capital
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Defensive Consumer Plays to Watch If Markets Keep Slipping
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Analysts Keep Raving Over AppLovin: Targets Rise Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Judo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.