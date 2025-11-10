Insider Buying: Judo Capital (ASX:JDO) Insider Purchases A$44,800.00 in Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hodgson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$112.00 per share, with a total value of A$44,800.00.

Judo Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Judo Capital Company Profile



Judo Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business and agribusiness loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees.

