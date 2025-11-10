Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.32 and a 200-day moving average of $281.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

