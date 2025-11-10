BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on November 26th

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a 10.5% increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

BOK Financial Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $108.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.49 million during the quarter. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

