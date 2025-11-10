S&CO Inc. Invests $236,000 in AppLovin Corporation $APP

S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 117,664.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after buying an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 86.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,386,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,104 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.64.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $619.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The stock has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $604.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.29.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,159,138 shares of company stock worth $516,256,695 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

