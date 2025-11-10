Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stock Position Raised by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.1% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $64,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7%

ADP stock opened at $254.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.08. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.68 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.