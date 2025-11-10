Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 46,940 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,589.44. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 3.7%

GILD opened at $118.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.82.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

