Hughes Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Hughes Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

