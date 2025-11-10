Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,842 shares of company stock worth $57,857,467. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4%

COF stock opened at $217.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

