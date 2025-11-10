Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $5.09 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 220,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $484.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The company has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

