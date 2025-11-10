Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14, Zacks reports.
Antalpha Platform Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of Antalpha Platform stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.48 million and a PE ratio of 54.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Antalpha Platform has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $27.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antalpha Platform
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antalpha Platform stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Antalpha Platform
About Antalpha Platform
Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Antalpha Platform
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Airbnb Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings Miss?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Antalpha Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antalpha Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.