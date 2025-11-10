Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Antalpha Platform Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Antalpha Platform stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.48 million and a PE ratio of 54.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Antalpha Platform has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Get Antalpha Platform alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antalpha Platform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antalpha Platform stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Antalpha Platform in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antalpha Platform

About Antalpha Platform

(Get Free Report)

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antalpha Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antalpha Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.