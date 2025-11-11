Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $196.48 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $201.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $46,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

