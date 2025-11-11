FY2025 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf Boosted by Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Legault now forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of ($1,756.30) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.43 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE DBD opened at $64.91 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 38,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $2,340,897.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,968,398 shares in the company, valued at $358,581,351.84. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 199.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,683,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

