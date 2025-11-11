Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Receives $86.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.9857.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. CIBC set a $112.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 26.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

