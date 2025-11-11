Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

NSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Insperity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insperity Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.52. Insperity has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.840-1.470 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.790–0.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Randall Mehl bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,953.16. This represents a 4.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,247,491.98. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Insperity by 30.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

