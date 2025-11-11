Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2025

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSPFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

NSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Insperity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insperity Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.52. Insperity has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.840-1.470 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.790–0.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Randall Mehl bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,953.16. This represents a 4.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,247,491.98. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Insperity by 30.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

