Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GFL FY2025 Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GFL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

GFL opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 306,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $3,225,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

