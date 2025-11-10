Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $324.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.90. The stock has a market cap of $293.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

