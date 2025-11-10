Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

CMCSA opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

