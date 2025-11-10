Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target to $10.00

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LXU. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lsb Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

LXU stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. 64,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $644.62 million, a PE ratio of -893.50 and a beta of 0.82. Lsb Industries has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.30 million. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lsb Industries will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lsb Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lsb Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

