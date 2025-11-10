Benchmark Boosts Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target to $13.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 106,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $8,977,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,127,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 789,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America



Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

